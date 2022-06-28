Battle Creek Tattoo Artist Goes Viral on TikTok

The sense of humor of a tattoo artist hits a bit differently. That must be why this guy has pulled in millions of views.

Art at Ink Station Tattoos currently has 13 thousand followers and over 138.1 thousand total video likes as @artguaposolis on TikTok. This is what Art had to say when I asked him how he describes his TikTok channel,

My channel is tattoo shop antics. Everything from finished tattoos completed in the shop to skits and funny relatable encounters while at a tattoo shop.

People are definitely finding the videos funny and relatable. For example, the most viewed video on Art's TikTok is about the different types of clients he deals with on a regular basis. This video has been viewed 1.3 million times so far.

His second most-watched video is crossing needles as it features a tattoo about crochet. I don't crochet. Nor do I have a tattoo. However, I love this tattoo. This video has been viewed 838.1 thousand times so far.

In his third most-watched video, Art jumps on the "name a better sound" trend and nabs over 35 thousand views.

In his most recent video, Art highlights the awkward moment of tattooing a person while attempting to start up a random conversation.

Art's three favorite TikTok creators include:

See more of Ink Station Tattoo on TikTok by clicking here.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

If you or someone you know is a TikTok creator with at least 10,000 followers in Southwest Michigan, please let us know by submitting your nomination below.

Stars Who Were Convicted or Charged With Crimes Here are 25 celebrities who have been convicted or charged with crimes, ranging from minor felonies to serious offenses.