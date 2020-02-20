Woman Flees Police, Flips Car After Stealing Tide Pods From Battle Creek Store

A 30-year-old Battle Creek woman with several arrest warrants is in the hospital after fleeing police and crashing her car. It happened after she allegedly stole Tide Pods detergent from a Dollar General store late Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at 11:50 am to the store at 1185 E. Columbia Ave. where clerks said the woman stole the detergent and then fled in a vehicle. An officer who was stationed nearby saw the car near Capital Avenue and Territorial Road and began pursuing the vehicle.

As he continued in the direction of the fleeing car he eventually discovered it overturned near Burnham Street and Fonda Avenue. The car had appeared to have left the roadway and rolled over. The driver had been ejected from the vehicle and she was taken to a hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment. There is no word on her current condition.

Police said she had other unrelated arrest warrants and her name has not been released. Potential charges related to this incident have not been made available at this time.

This is the second odd incident involving a Dollar General store in the last week. Last Thursday in Kalamazoo, thieves apparently cut a hole in the roof to get in and steal cash from a safe.