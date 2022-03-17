Battle Creek Transit Considers Fare Increase

For the past 19 years, the cost to ride a Battle Creek Transit bus has been $1.25, and as a sign of the times, transit staff has proposed a 50-cent increase to help fund operations and services.

The idea of the fare increase was first brought up in early 2020, but the pandemic took precedence. Now that things are beginning to return to normal, the subject is once again being addressed.

On March 4, the Public Transportation Commission approved moving forward with the fare increase in 2022. A video of the meeting can be viewed below, with the fare increase discussion starting at 26:30.

The proposed fare increases are:

Single bus ride – $1.25 to $1.75

Reduced fare bus ride – 60 to 85 cents

Multiple-ride bus passes – $6-$32 to $8-45

Tele-Transit ADA and reduced fare – $2 to $3

The good news is that bus transfers would remain free, and bus rides for children under 42 inches tall would remain free. Tele-Transit single rides and multiple-ride passes for regular-rate passengers would remain the same as the current costs.

Transit authorities say that the proposed increases would generate an additional $141,757 in revenue, without implementing a transfer fee. Transit staff analyzed the impacts of a fare increase and service reductions, and believe the fare increase will have a less negative impact for riders. Staff found that approximately 40 percent of households in the community do not have a vehicle.

The City Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed increases during the regular meeting on Tuesday, April 19. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 10 N. Division St. To give official public comment, you must attend the meeting in person, or email CityClerk@battlecreekmi.gov before the meeting. Staff will share emailed comments with the commission, but will not read them aloud at the meeting.

If approved by the City Commission, the fare increases would go into effect on July 1, 2022.