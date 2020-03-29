Battle Creek VA Assisting Detroit VA With Personnel

Sources are telling WBCK that the Battle Creek Veterans Administration Hospital is planning to send out as many as 90 nurses and possibly other staff support to the Detroit VA.

Our sources say the first group of 20 people will be heading east on Monday. The source said more people will follow over the next week or two.

A spokesman for the VA Medical Center says "the numbers are fluid." The VA offered this official statement:

We are in daily contact with the Ann Arbor, Detroit, and Saginaw VA Medical Centers as well as others in Ohio and Indiana as we monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. The Battle Creek VA Medical Center has implemented precautions and has begun implementing plans to be prepared during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to monitor the situation and to shift resources to provide the best care possible for the Veterans of Michigan.

Last week the Battle Creek VAMC announced it would begin shifting operations to preserve resources in preparation for an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.