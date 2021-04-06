Battle Creek VA Medical Expanding COVID-19 Vaccinations

If you’re a veteran, spouse of a veteran or even a caregiver of a veteran, the Battle Creek VA Medical Center has a COVID-19 shot with your name on it.

The VA is providing vaccinations as long as the veteran is enrolled in VA care. It’s part of the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24, 2021.

Anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries can be vaccinated after started on April 10th, as long as the COVID-19 vaccine supply is adequate.

“The Battle Creek VA Medical Center has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts to thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Michelle Martin, director of the Battle Creek VA Medical Center. “We will be doing a variety of walk-in and mobile clinics to make the vaccine easily accessible to those who qualify.”

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go to www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine to register. The registration is quick and simple to speed up the process the day of vaccination by having the information on file.

There are mass vaccination events planned at the Battle Creek VAMC on April 10, 2021, and at the Wyoming VA Outpatient Clinic on April 17, 2021.

There are a variety of mobile clinics planned throughout the 22 counties of West and Southwest Michigan as well in the coming weeks. For a complete list, see the Battle Creek VAMC vaccine information page. “We are bringing the vaccine to where Veterans, spouses, and caregivers live to make it simple and easy to be vaccinated,” said Martin.