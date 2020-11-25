Battle Creek Water Main Break Leads To Boil Water Advisory

The City of Battle Creek has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the Lafayette Street area after a water main break.

Battle Creek city crews are repairing a water main break on Lafayette Street that requires temporary water shutoffs and as well as a road closure today. This work will require temporary water shutoffs that began at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25) will go until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25) for the areas listed below:

Angell Street, between Hamblin Avenue and Upton Street

Grand Trunk Avenue, between Angell Street and 12th Street

Lafayette Street, between Angell Street and South Kendall Street

Hamblin Avenue, between Angell Street and South Kendall Street

Hayes Street

Parish Street, between Angell Street and Butler Street

The areas and time could change due to unforeseen circumstances. During the repair work, roads in these areas will be closed. Emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes and look out for work signs.

Residents in the areas listed above are advised not to drink the water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, watering animals or livestock, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The correct way to boil water to make it safe to consume is to bring water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using. Affected residents can also use bottled water in place of boiled.

The City of Battle Creek will be working to get pressure restored as soon as possible after the work is completed. The water division staff will be taking other actions such as flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from around the affected area. The samples will be collected to determine that the water quality meets the state drinking water standards.