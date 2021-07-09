Battle Creek Water Project To Cause Street Closure

The City of Battle Creek is in the process of replacing outdated lead water service pipes, and as a result, Sanderson Street will be closed to through traffic from Capital Avenue NE to Emmett Street East until the end of the month.

The good news is that the water service will remain on during the process, and local neighbors will have access to their homes throughout the project.

Get our free mobile app

The work is scheduled to take place Monday, July 12, and to be finished on Friday, July 30. The street closure will be from 7 AM thru 4 PM, daily, with the street being opened at the end of work each day.