Battle Creek Water Shut-offs Begin Monday

Battle Creek residents are being alerted of water shut-offs, beginning bright and early Monday morning.

City crews will be repairing a water main at the intersection of Washington Avenue South and Upton Avenue that requires temporary water shutoffs and a road closure on Monday. This work will require temporary water shutoffs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the areas listed below:

Washington Avenue South, between Upton Avenue and Rittenhouse Avenue West.

Fountain Street West, between Washington Avenue South and Caroline Street.

Rittenhouse Avenue West, between Washington Avenue South and Caroline Street.

Upton Avenue, between Washington Avenue South and Caroline Street.

The areas and time could change due to unforeseen circumstances.

Residents in this area should be prepared to be without water and for a potential boil water advisory when service returns. Additional information will be made available to the media, and through the city’s website and social media, should it become necessary.

During this work, Washington Avenue South, between Fountain Street West and Upton Street, will be closed. Emergency vehicles will not have access and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and follow all work signs.