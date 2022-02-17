Biggest Winter Storm Impact Will Be in Battle Creek area and Southern Michigan Counties

A moderate weather event that started with mild temperatures, snowmelt, and rain will turn into a snow event Thursday for parts of southwest Michigan. The Battle Creek area and counties along the Michigan/Indiana border are expected to see the heaviest impact.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 1:00 am for Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, and St. Joseph counties. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties until 1:00 am Friday. There are also Flood Watches and Aerial Flood Advisories for areas of these counties prone to flooding due to rain and snowmelt.

Temperatures will be falling throughout the day and heavy snow will come with it after rain and possible light ice accumulations during the morning today. By the time the storm moves out late tonight or early tomorrow, 4" to 7" of snow is expected in areas under the Winter Storm Warning, including Battle Creek, Marshall, Three Rivers, Coldwater, and surrounding areas. Areas like Kalamazoo, Paw Paw, and Hastings should see lesser amounts of snow in the 2" to 4" range.

Plan on slippery road conditions and a hazardous evening commute. Unnecessary travel is discouraged, There will likely be a break in activity before the snow returns in the afternoon with snow-covered roads expected by the evening commute.

The city of Battle Creek has issued a Snow Emergency which is in effect until further notice. During this time, parking on all city streets is prohibited so snowplow crews can clear roads as quickly as possible. Neighbors parked on the streets have until 6:00 tonight to move vehicles parked on the road. After that, Battle Creek Police will work to make contact with the registered owners of vehicles still on the streets. Police will have vehicles towed as a last resort.

Battle Creek Transit will continue running their regular bus routes, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services for Thursday. Battle Creek officials say city buildings will remain open as usual today as well. There are some schools and organizations closed for Thursday. You can find those by clicking the link HERE.

We will keep an eye on the winter storm and provide more updates as they become available.