Battle Creek’s 2020 National Cereal Festival Cancelled

By Lacy James May 7, 2020 5:34 PM
The festival rooted deep in Battle Creek’s heritage and history will not take place this summer.

Organizers of the National Cereal Festival announced Thursday afternoon that the annual celebration that takes place in downtown Battle Creek will not take place on what would have been its 64th year due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 virus. A statement from organizers of the event that includes “The World’s Longest Breakfast Table” says “In lieu of serving thousands of people free breakfast this June, Kellogg Company and Post Consumers Brand have generously donated approximately 1,500 boxes of cereal to the South Michigan Food Bank. Kellogg Company will also be making a monetary donation to the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region. These donations will help immensely with increased need to help families during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Cereal City Development Corp General Manager Ben Randels had this to say of the difficult decision

We are truly disappointed that we are unable to host the festival this year. It is a great kickoff to the summer season. Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing everyone for National Cereal Festival 2021!

Read the statement from organizers of the event in its entirety below.

Signs of Hope Around West Michigan

