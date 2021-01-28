Battle Creek’s Full Blast Recreation Center Reopens February 1st

Full Blast Recreation Center will re-open this Monday. The facility at 35 Hamblin Avenue will reopen at 7 a.m. on February 1st, and registrations will open for upcoming programs. The re-opening is possible as a result of the latest state public health orders.

Hours will be 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday/Sunday. Battle Creek Transit riders can, again, purchase passes at the front desk.

The fitness center will open, with workout equipment spaced farther apart. Visitors can rent and use the courts. Both the fitness center and courts will be limited to 25 percent capacity. For now, Full Blast will only hold non-contact sporting events like pickleball and cornhole.

Visitors must:

Complete a COVID-19 health screening.

Allow staff to take their temperature.

Practice social distancing and follow signage.

Wear a mask at all times.

Bring their own water bottle.

Staff will clean and disinfect throughout the facility, and hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, and equipment disinfectant will be available.

Registration will open Monday for these upcoming programs (all pending any additional health orders) –

Spring break camp

Youth individual baseball

Youth spring soccer

Adult softball

Kidventure Summer Camp

Full Blast courts-City of Battle Creek Photo

For more information, please visit the Recreation website or call the team at 269-966-3431.

Other city facilities will remain closed to the public in February. This includes City Hall, the Battle Creek Police Department, and the Department of Public Works. However, staff continue to provide services by phone and email, online, and via our drop box in the City Hall parking lot. The walk-up window at Battle Creek Transit is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

