Battle Creek’s God’s Kitchen Celebrates With Free Dinner

It was 11 years ago, on October 11th of 2011, when Pastor William Stein began feeding the homeless and the needy in the Battle Creek community. That first free dinner was served at First Baptist Church, in Battle Creek, and since then, more than 152,000 free dinners have been served.

In celebration of that day, God’s Kitchen is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a free soul food dinner. In addition, Pastor Stein’s mother, the late Joan Lafayette who was co-founder and vice-chairperson, will be remembered for her dedication to serving the hunger-relief charity. She retired in 2009 as the Nutrition and Food Service Supervisor at the VA Medical Center, in Battle Creek, after 29 years of service. She passed away in 2021.

The 11th Anniversary celebration will kick off Tuesday, October 11th, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Battle Creek, from 4:30 PM to 6 PM. The carryout menu will include fried chicken, BBQ ribs, macaroni & cheese, yams, collard greens, a celebration cake, and bottled water. There is a limit of one dinner per person.

The event is being made possible by the aid from a number of local sponsors, including First United Methodist Church of Battle Creek; First Baptist Church of Battle Creek; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 445; West Michigan Builders and Construction Trades Council; Bakery Confectionary Tobacco Workers & Grain Millers Local 3G; and Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 333.