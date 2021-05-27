Battle Creek’s Kellogg Company Creates LGBTQ-Themed Cereal Called ‘Together With Pride’

Battle Creek’s own Kellogg Company has decided to use its cereal to promote the LGBTQ community. They teamed up with the advocacy group GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to create and market a limited-edition breakfast cereal that they have named “Together With Pride”.

Photo courtesy of Kellogg instagram

According to reporting by Breitbart and the picture of the box the cereal Kellogg’s is using some of their most famous iconic cartoon characters including “Tony the Tiger, Toucan Sam, and Snap, Crackle, and Pop”. You can even see a Frosted Mini Wheat holding a rainbow flag with a triangle on it.

Doug VanDeVelde, the General Manager of Kellogg U.S. Cereal Category, has informed us that their cereal is:

“berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter”

They have even decided to inform us of some of the proper pronouns we should be using. On the side of the box they list the following pronouns:

He/him

she/her

and “they/them

as well as a blank section that encourages customers to “add your own.”

Priscilla Koranteng vice president of talent and diversity said their new cereal is Kellogg’s:

“latest effort aligned with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone.”

It will be interesting to see how well the cereal sells.

