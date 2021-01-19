Save Battle Creek’s Pancake House

Fundraising efforts are underway to save an iconic Battle Creek breakfast institution.

Mention Battle Creek to anyone and they will most likely think cereal. The Cereal City is synonymous with breakfast. For those who grew up in Battle Creek the Pancake House was likely a regular stop where friends and family gathered to catch-up, and of course, eat pancakes.

Battle Creek's Pancake House has been in the community for over 50 years. It was once known as the "Village Inn Pancake House". Joan Kain moved to Battle Creek in 1967, running a franchise location then known as the Village Inn Pancake House. It became its own restaurant in 1982 continuing to operate at 185 Capital Avenue S.W.

Joan was an avid sports fan who attended many games of her children and grandchildren and supported many local teams and fundraisers. Sadly Joan passed away in 2016 following a year and a half battle with pancreatic cancer. Her legacy and restaurant continued with son Newt Callahan taking over the business.

Now the restaurant that saw family and friends gather and reunite daily, weekly and year after year needs our community's help.

Longtime friends and Newt Callahan are stepping up to help the Pancake House which has remained shuttered since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevin Hawblitz, Dave Morgan, David Lanuti, and Dave Hudson have organized a fundraiser to save Battle Creek's iconic Pancake House.

A message in the fundraiser read in part:

This support will not only provide much needed operating $, but if the goal is exceeded Newt and his business team may be able to implement some of the Capital investment updates to improve accessibility for ADA purposes. These building updates have had to be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and due to state government lead restrictions the business reserve has been depleted to a precarious level.

It seems that many Battle Creek businesses affected by COVID-19 related orders are reaching a critical point. This is the third fundraiser started in as many weeks to help keep these local businesses going in our community.

These locally owned businesses are part of what makes our communities unique. They are also a part of what funds our cities and villages.

