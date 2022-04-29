Another one bites the dust. It seems like in recent months we've seen an uptick in business closings throughout southwest Michigan. High gas prices, worker shortages, and inflation are no doubt contributing to these unfortunate closures.

The latest restaurant fatality is Shwe Mandalay Burmese Cuisine and Asian Fusions in Battle Creek. The restaurant has struggled to remain open during normal business hours due to lack of staff and we now have confirmation that closure will be permanent.

West Michigan local Andy Karr posted on social media,

Tomorrow (April 27) is the last day for Shwe Mandalay Burmese Cuisine-closing down. Took my staff there for a great lunch

Of course this grabbed the attention of Battle Creek residents, many of whom were saddened to hear the news. Andy went on to say what little staff there was at Shwe Mandalay told him the closure was due to burn-out and lack of staff. The effects of which I'm sure many west Michigan businesses are feeling right now!

According to their website, Shwe Mandalay was family-owned and operated and was the only Burmese-style restaurant in west Michigan. The family, who starting moving to the United States from Burma (also known as Myanmarr) in 2001, hoped to, "Share their culture’s food and their passion with the Battle Creek community."

The restaurant, which first opened its doors for business in 2018, featured the family's favorite Burmese dishes and street food. It was nominated for Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Business Excellence Awards – Startup Business of the Year in 2019.

We hate to see it go, Shwe Mandalay were surely be missed!

