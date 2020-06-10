Battle Creek’s Willard Beach is Open

Battle Creek's Recreation Department has opened the vehicle gate to Willard Beach as of 10 am on Wednesday June 10th and the city is getting Bailey Park ready for summer programming. The city also announced that they're planning two movies to be shown outdoors.

Willard Beach – Opening to vehicle entry on Wednesday, June 10. The usual fee structure will be in place, at $2 per person, or $5 per car. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Please observe social distancing of six feet when you visit!

The permanent restrooms will be open, and staff will clean them regularly. Pavilions are available to rent – call 269-966-3431.

The deadline to register for summer programs is June 24. Call Recreation at 269-966-3431 to sign up for: summer adult softball (team only), starts June 28; adult baseball (team only), starts week of July 6; little tyke t-ball, starts July 6 and 7; youth individual baseball, starts July 6; girls fast pitch (team only), starts July 6.

Friday, July 17 – Toy Story 4

Friday, Aug. 14 – Sonic the Hedgehog

Unfortunately, two of the city’s large recreation attractions are closed and canceled for this year:

Kidventure Summer Camp – The Full Blast facility continues to serve the community as a day and night homeless shelter, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so staff cannot hold our summer day camp.

In a release, the city said their staff members are eager to improve Flash Flood during this year’s closure. For example, a grant with the Calhoun County Visitors Bureau will help the city paint the water slides this month.