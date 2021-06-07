BCPS Human Recourse Officer Joins Bronson Healthcare

Cheryl Johnson has left Battle Creek Public Schools to take on a new challenge at Bronson Healthcare. Johnson, Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), worked two years at BCPS and joins Bronson Healthcare as the regional health system’s senior vice president and chief people officer (CPO).

Johnson, a native of Michigan, is responsible for system-wide leadership in the development and operations of human resources programs and initiatives related to talent management, compensation, benefits, employee relations, education, organizational development and learning, and the patient experience.

Get our free mobile app

Bill Manns, Bronson president, and CEO says, “We are fortunate to have an executive with the breadth and depth of experience that Cheryl has leading our human resources functions. People are the most important asset we have, and Cheryl’s experience recruiting and retaining top talent will help Bronson continue to deliver the exceptional care experiences that our organization is known for.”

Johnson has more than 30 years of experience as a human resources leader across large and complex domestic and global organizations spanning education/higher education, retail, manufacturing, and chemical industries. She started her career as a recruiter for the Upjohn Company and has had executive positions with several Michigan firms including Ford, Whirlpool, Wolverine World Wide, Textron Fluid Handling Products, Meijer, and, most recently, Battle Creek Public Schools.

Johnson has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oakland University and a master’s in labor and industrial relations from Michigan State University. She is a Certified Human Resources Professional and Six Sigma Green Belt.