Be Advised: Thieves Break into Car, Steal ATM Card, Scam Relatives

A smashed car window was just the beginning of trouble for a woman in Battle Creek who says criminals used her stolen ATM card and tried to get $18,000 from unsuspecting relatives.

Full disclaimer: This story is based only on a post that is going around Facebook. The woman says a police report has been filed but we have not seen it. We are not alleging the woman fabricated any part of the story or that the business did anything wrong. While we have no empirical evidence that all aspects of the story are true, it is important to take precautions and be aware of your surroundings at all times to protect yourselves.

A woman who thought she was doing good sticking to a New Year's resolution to hit the gym got hit instead by criminals and the broken window of her car was just the beginning.

A post shared to Facebook on January 29 alleges that 3 vehicles were broken into in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Battle Creek. Next, it appears the thieves took a stolen ATM card to a Coldwater credit union and withdrew money from the account. Bold? Yes, but they went even further, calling a relative in Florida and begging for $18,000 for bail money. Read the entire post below: