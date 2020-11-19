Be Careful of Michigan Phone and Email Scams

Lately I have been getting a lot of phone and email scams. More than usual, I guess because of the holiday season and people being home more. Yesterday I got a text and an email that said "Mr Cadillac Jack you have been caught by our camera and have a traffic citation, please pay the fine at this website." Plus it had a Michigan.gov link. Really? Like my mother used to say, do you think I was born yesterday?

Here some ways to recognize scams according to Michigan.gov.

Telemarketers will call you using high-pressure tactics to solicit money for fraudulent investments, insurance policies, travel packages, charities, and sweepstakes. Fraudulent telemarketing operations are designed to limit the benefit to the customer while maximizing the profit for the telemarketer.

What I do is just hang up instantly. You really need to be careful not to call anyone back as well because that phone call could end up costing you plenty on your phone bill. Remember if it sounds too good to be true it probably is.

I saw a news magazine show a few months ago and it said the elderly end up getting scammed the most. So warn older family and friends to never send anyone money or give out personal information to anyone. Keep in mind to that the IRS and Social Security office will never call you for money or info. EVER. That's one of the biggest scams out there.