Not Even the Locals Can Explain This Confusing ‘Beach Access’ Sign Along Lake Michigan

Explore anywhere along the Lake Michigan shoreline and you're sure to come across signs that will attempt to limit your access to the pristine beaches. Seems those who pay millions of dollars for that lakefront property have a thing about keeping the uncouth riffraff like you and me away from their second or third homes.

So maybe that's what's happening with this 'Beach Access Limited' sign that's posted in Belgium, Wisconsin. Thing is, it's so bizarrely written, no one can comprehend what the heck it's supposed to mean.

A pic of the sign was shared to the Great Lakes Rocks & Minerals Facebook group and you may see it here.

It reads:

BEACH ACCESS LIMITED To 66 Feet Road Right Away Wet Feet Beyond this Area By Order of Town of Belgium

The sign construction looks very much like the sign assembly seen at the top of this article which is on the dead end of Cedar Beach Road in Belgium.

Was this posted by the town officials, or perhaps a private landowner looking to restrict some access.

Problem is, either way, the sign makes no sense. It's utter gibberish. 'Road Right Away?' Do they mean 'Right of Way?'

A few group members attempt to make sense of the Wisco-speak. Their guess is as good as ours or yours:

you can only walk the beach to 66 feet away from the roads right of way, then you need to be in the water or you're on private property. - Most roads in Wisconsin that dead end at the lake allow you access to the beach as if the road went straight into the water. If you go outside the width of the road you are on private property.

Okay. So I think we're getting somewhere. Stay on the road's projected right of way, which is 66 feet across and straight to the lake and you're on public property. Stray from that and you're trespassing.

Or as the 5 Man Electrical Band (and later Telsa) instructed us, ornery lakefront property owner, what gives you the right to keep me out and to keep Mother Nature in... You're some kinda sinner.

Of course, the town court in Belgium may not accept the Tesla Defense if you're charged with trespassing. So obey all posted signs and placards, no matter how convoluted they may be.

And if you do want to join the monied elite and have your own 'Beach Access Limited' sign, here are the 50 best Beach Towns in America to check out.

