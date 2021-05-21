Grand Haven State Park Now Has Beach Wheelchairs For Handicap Visitors

Going to the beach is something many of us are looking forward to this summer, and the newest feature at the Grand Haven State Park has made even more inclusion possible in all of the fun. They've recently announced that they've added two Trackchairs, an electric wheelchair that makes traveling through the sand a cinch and convenient for those confined to a wheelchair. This means it'll be WAY easier for those who use a wheelchair to get around, because of the track that's used to maneuver through the sand on the bottom of the chair.

The video below shows just how easy the ride is:



The two chairs will be available for rent all summer long. Laurie's Voice is a local nonprofit that provides resources for disabled children up to 21 years old, and they were the ones who donated the chairs to the park and said they wanted to do what they could to make the beach accessible for everyone. The chair featured in the video has the insignia of Liam Hirkaway, a SWMI disable youth who sadly passed away in February, and is dedicated to him and his memory.

As it stands now the park is putting a 2-hour time limit for use of one of these wheelchairs, but they're hoping to expand and build a website where you can schedule a time to reserve of the chairs and check the availability of them on a certain day and time. Love the inclusion here and I hope more beaches will follow this lead.