Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing 37 Stores, Including 1 in Michigan

That 20% off coupon may finally expire for good as Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 37 stores nationwide by the end of February. One is in southwest Michigan.



Look for closeouts on kitchen gadgets, bedding, bath towels and all kinds of home accessories as Bed Bath & Beyond will permanently close more stores in the new year. In 2021, the retailer closed more than 40 stores, including one in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming. That was just the beginning of an overall plan to close more than 200 underperforming locations by the end of 2022, including another on this side of the state.

Bed Bath and Beyond at Jackson Crossings in Jackson is on the latest list of store closings issued by the corporate offices. Thankfully, it is the only Michigan location that will permanently close as 19 states are losing at least one Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking back a little further to 2019, like JC Penney, Gap, and Victoria's Secret, the home outfitter had already begun trimming its footprint announcing the closure of 40 stores. For now, we still have a Bed Bath & Beyond in Portage, two int he Grand Rapids area, one in Holland, a pair in Lansing, one store in Ann Arbor and nearly a dozen locations in Metro Detroit, so hang on to that 20% off coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond hasn't made the list yet, but keep scrolling to see how many of these retail stores you remember that simply don't exist anymore.

