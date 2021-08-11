Being a Michigan Senior Citizen Is More Difficult Than I Thought

I'm writing this article because I am now considered an official senior citizen here in Michigan. There are roughly 1.8 million senior citizens in Michigan.

And yes that means we're all eligible for social security benefits along with Medicare and all the other perks for us seniors.

It's hard for me to adjust to being a senior citizen considering the fact that I was so active when I was in my 20's and 30's.

For example, I used to work out 3 to 4 times a week at the YMCA. I would play racquetball, basketball, volleyball, go swimming, and lift weights.

There were times I would play on three different softball teams at a time, which were mostly slow pitch teams. However, I did play on a few fast-pitch softball teams in the Lansing area too.

Now that I'm a senior citizen, the only two sports I participate in these days is golf and bowling. As far as I'm concerned, the easier the better.

The one thing that I really enjoy about being a senior citizen is my afternoon naps. I take a one-hour power nap in the afternoon because I need the extra rest. That's what seniors do!

Now let's get into the really good stuff, the aches, and pains!!!

Since becoming a senior citizen, I've had two meniscus tears in both my knees. I have arthritis in my big toe on my right foot and in my left hand. I've had several operations on my knees and a few on my right foot to help out with the arthritis.

Just yesterday I went to get a haircut at Supercuts in Okemos and when I was finished and tried to get into my car, I pulled a groin muscle. OUCH!!!! So now I'm icing my groin area because of a muscle strain.

There are some days that I'm so afraid to leave the house because I might hurt myself in one way or another.

And the latest, I now have degenerative arthritis in my lower lumbar area which will require special cortisone shots to help with the pain.

It's so true, being a senior citizen is more difficult than I thought.

These days I spend most of my time on the internet looking for fun things to do as a senior citizen. There is everything from miniature golf to shuffleboard, lawn bowling, and even dancing to music which can connect your body to exciting and healing rhythms.

I would even take up badminton if I could play really slow. And frisbee tossing sounds like a lot of fun as long as I don't have to bend over to pick up the frisbee.

If you or someone you know is a senior citizen and looking for over 100 ways to enjoy fun activities, then check out greatseniorliving.com.