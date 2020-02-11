ABANDONED MICHIGAN: Burt Portland Cement Plant in Bellevue

The Burt Portland Cement Company in Bellevue, Eaton County, was operated by W.R. Burt and George R. Burt of Saginaw. The Burts erected this factory in 1904, which became one of the largest in Michigan.

Also called the “Burt Brand of Rock Portland Cement”, the plant shipped product around the whole state, as well as Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Even though it did amazingly well, it suffered from bankruptcy and ended up closing down in 1928.

The ruins still stand, hidden among the brush, weeds, and trees on the southwest corner of Bellevue. Take a look at the photos below!