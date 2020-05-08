Al Lawrence-WBCK Winner-TSM

Al Lawrence of Bellevue won $1000 dollars in the WBCK Stimulus Package Cash Code Contest!

Lawrence, who is retired from the City of Battle Creek, works part time at Bronson Battle Creek. He heard the Cash Code word “Couch” on the WBCK Morning Show on Thursday. He didn’t even have to get off the couch, as he just entered the code word on the WBCK App on his smart phone.

Al’s entry was randomly selected, making him a $1000 winner!

Al says he’d been playing a lot in the last three weeks. He says he figured it had a lot better odds than playing the lottery.

Al Lawrence-WBCK Winner

“With the price of gas, I’ll be set for the whole year with this,” said Lawrence.

Friday (May 8th) is the last day to enter the code word and win $1000, but everyone who plays at least once is automatically entered to win a $10,000 grand prize.

In addition to winning the 95.3 WBCK App to win a $1000, Al says he also uses it to listen to the radio on the lawn mower, and he hooks up a powered speaker to hear it when he works out in the garden.