Oberon Day News And Word Is Juicy Gossip Gets Its Own Release

A couple of big releases coming for local beer drinkers in the coming days. The obvious one is Oberon Day is Monday, March 22nd. But a beer released this past holiday season as part of a holiday pack, is coming back for wider release and distribution.

Juicy Gossip returns

Juicy Gossip is a juicy Pale Ale with what Bell's says is "a soft bitterness, fruity, juicy hop character and tropical notes." This is a beer that has a lower ABV (4.7%) Sessionable, this beer is for those who want tropical hop flavor at that lower ABV.

Time to stop here and explain "sessionable". It means the beer in question contains low enough amounts of alcohol that several, or even many, can be consumed in one drinking “session.” The term “sessionable” is commonly used to suggest something is easily drinkable, light, refreshing, or any combination of the three.

“The gossip on the street was, we need more of this. After all of the incredible feedback from partners and fans alike, bringing this beer back was an easy decision,” - Larry Bell, president and founder of Bell’s Brewery.

Oberon Day 2021

Oberon begins shipping Thursday, March 18th, and will be ready for pouring and drinking on Monday, March 22nd.

The Eccentric Cafe will be open with limited capacity, and with appropriate safety protocols in place. But much like last year's virtual toast, there will be another one between Noon and 1pm.

While some celebrations will be in person (with COVID-19 safety precautions in place), Bell’s will also celebrate virtually with a special live broadcast from its pub, the Eccentric Cafe, located adjacent to its General Store in Kalamazoo. That event, "Wake Up with Oberon!" will be from noon until 1 p.m. on March 22. There will be quite a few surprises for those who tune in, including a special Oberon toast from Larry Bell. (RSVP here on Facebook.)

