Bell’s Releasing Original Beer Recipe w/ Larry Bell Meet & Greet

Larry Bell is the founder of one of the most iconic beer companies in the country. Bell's Beer is starting to make its way across the country like never before, and their Oberon and Hopslam are beers that are highly sought and not often found in many places outside of Michigan. But it's not just those two beers that have made Bell's a success, as their Beer Garden and inside performance area have been bringing shows into the fold over the last few years. Coming up is the 36th anniversary of when it all got started and to celebrate, Bell's is giving patrons the chance to taste the original Bell's beer.

Wednesday, June 23rd in the Beer Garden at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo, Larry Bell will be doing meet & greets, signings and giving cheers as Bell's announced they'll be re-releasing the original Bell's Beer recipe from 36 years ago available in 6 pack bottles that'll be sold in the General Store and on tap at the Eccentric Café on Wednesday, June 23rd. The announcement was made through their event's page of Facebook:

36 years ago Larry Bell brewed Bell's Beer, a malty ale that was one of his earliest recipes! Recently brewed for another go around, Bell's Beer is making a very special and exclusive return for a release in 6-pack bottles from our General Store and on tap at the Eccentric Café on Wednesday, June 23rd! Enjoy this taste of American Craft Beer history, bottle conditioned and all.

On June 11th, 1993, Bell’s became the first Michigan brewery to open an onsite pub, the Eccentric Café. 6-packs will be released in our General Store beginning at 11 am. Bell's Beer will be available on tap in the Eccentric Café beginning at 3 p.m.