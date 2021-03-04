A restaurant owner in Holland vows to continue fighting after a judge issues a bench warrant for the owner for defying state shutdown orders.

A judge said Marlena Pavlos-Hackney should be jailed until she shuts down her restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria on Lincoln Avenue near US-31, according to WOOD tv. Pavlos-Hackney told WOOD that the judge also ordered her to pay a $7,500 fine.

In January, the State of Michigan suspended Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria's food establishment license for not abiding by the ban on in-person dining due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. State officials also noted the owner was not requiring guests to wear mandated face coverings or observe social distancing directives.

One person who dined at the establishment while its license was suspended is alleged to have contracted COVID-19, though the judge noted it would be impossible to prove the person in question caught the virus at the restaurant.

Now Marlena Pavlos-Hackney is publicly speaking out saying she believes her legal rights are being violated.

Hello everyone just to keep you updated my hearing took place today and i would like to provide you with an update on... Posted by Marlena's Bistro and Pizzeria on Thursday, March 4, 2021

In the note posted to the restaurant's social media account, the owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria says she has reached out to the Allegan County Sheriff as well as the City of Holland to protect her and her restaurant.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney vows to keep fighting and to open the restaurant again tomorrow and is asking for the public to come out and support her.

