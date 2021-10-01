Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputies on Leave After Fatal Shooting

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident involving Berrien County Sheriff's deputies.

Michigan State Police are now involved and investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Berrien County that left one man dead. The Berrien County Sheriff's Department said at around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2021, they received a 911 call about a man with a knife at the Franklin Woods Mobile Home Park in Niles Charter Township.

When deputies arrived, they found the man with the knife. According to a release from the sheriff's department, the deputies tried to talk to the man and deescalate the situation before deploying less lethal rounds when he refused to follow commands and drop the knife.

Deputies say the man then charged at them, and they were forced to shoot at him. They attempted to administer life-saving measures at the scene but the man died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police were requested and are performing an investigation into the officer-involved shooting incident, a standard procedure for incidents of this nature. The sheriff's office says the names of the man killed and the two Berrien County Sheriff's Deputies are not being released at this time.

Both deputies are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, also standard procedure for law enforcement involved shootings.

