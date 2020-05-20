Best Burger and a Beer in Traverse City

As Northern Michigan opens, we want to get out, stretch our legs and have some fun. These are the best places to grab a burger and a beer in Traverse City.

Reviews can be quite helpful if you've never been to an area before. You can see what other people think of the place and not waste your time and taste buds on food that's just not that good. For a great burger in Traverse City, we went to Yelp! and looked at the best reviews and only included those places where you can get a cold beer to go with that burger. Read on and drool, my friend.

Bubba's Burgers and Bar | 428 E Front St

Breakfast, burgers, burritos and beer.

Rare Bird Brewpub | 229 Lake Ave

Handcrafted beer and a selection of wines and ciders to go with your burger.

The Workshop Brewing Company | 221 Garland St

Craft beer and craft food.

North Peak Brewing | 400 W Front St

Microbeer and more than burgers.

Blue Tractor | 423 S Union St

Hearty food and a cold beer for the American worker.

As you can see, not everyone is fully open yet, but they'd love to see you up North. If you're in the mood for something more fancy, check out Traverse City's top rated restaurants and bars.