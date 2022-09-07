Best Burgers in Southwest Michigan – 2022

Voting is now open for the best burgers in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas.

We are lucky to have so many amazing burger joints in Southwest Michigan. Now we're looking for your favorites. You can find all of the nominated burger places in Southwest Michigan in alphabetical order below. Simply select your favorite, then page down and click the 'Vote' button. One vote per person / per day is permitted. Voting will be open through Tuesday, September 20th. Votes by bots and other 3rd party IP changers will be detected and removed periodically. Votes outside of Southwest Michigan are also at risk of being removed. Extreme abuse of these rules can lead to disqualification. Keep it real, legit, and local folks.

While we patiently wait for the results of the 2022 poll, check out the 5 top burger joints from 2021 below.

5 Favorite Burger Joints in Southwest Michigan - 2021

#5. Bombas, The Shack - 116 E 2nd St, Lawton

Since this is our first time opening the "best burger" poll up to all of Southwest Michigan, this is Bombas first appearance. They grab 9.31% of the vote to land in the top 5.

#4. Nonla Burger - 2103 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo

Nonla held the top spot in both 2019 and 2020 for the Best Burger in Kalamazoo County. Getting 9.67% of the vote to be #4 in 2021 is still super impressive.

#3. We Are Saints Again Bar & Grill - 517 E Michigan Ave, Battle Creek

We Are Saints landed on this poll for the first time this year and they do so with style. Saints received 10.08% of the vote this year.

#2. The Fly Inn - 626 10th St, Plainwell

This is the first appearance for The Fly Inn on our best burger poll. They have an impressive showing on their first showing as they grab 14.47% of the vote to nab the 2nd spot.

#1. Studio Grill - 312 W Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Studio Grill tied for 4th place in the "Best Burgers in Kalamazoo County" poll in 2020. This year they rise to the top with 14.71% of the vote.

