Thanksgiving is just a little over a week away -- Thursday, November 26th, 2020. Have you purchased the turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner yet? Where are the best deals on turkey?

The best deal I can currently find is at Meijer. All frozen Meijer brand turkeys -- regardless of size -- are just 31 cents per pound with an mPerks coupon now through Thanksgiving, November 26th. The turkeys cost 39 cents per pound before the mPerks coupon is applied. Even without using the mPerks coupon, that is among the lowest cost per pound for a frozen turkey.

At Family Fare, their weekly ad for their Rockford and Sparta locations show Open Acres Self-Basting Turkeys are 47 cents per pound using their Yes rewards. Shop around though, at their Northland Drive and Fulton Heights locations, that same turkey is just 32 cents a pound.

At D & W, a Butterball Self-Basting Turkey is 87 cents a pound with Yes rewards. An Open Acres Fresh Turkey is listed at 99 cents a pound with Yes rewards.

The weekly ad for Walmart shows they are selling Butterball Frozen Turkeys for 98 cents per pound.

At the big box stores, Sam's Club is offering up a Member's Mark Fresh All-Natural Whole Turkey for $1.19 per pound.

Costco is selling a Jaindl Free-Range Whole Organic Turkey, 10 lb. Minimum, for $119.99. That comes out to $11.99 per pound!

So it really does pay to shop around with turkey prices running the range from 39 cents to $11.99 per pound.

And if you want to take the easy way out this Thanksgiving, Walmart is offering Hungry-Man Roasted Carved White Meat Turkey 16 oz. Box Frozen Dinners for just $2.28 each. Those meals include white meat turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, gravy, seasoned stuffing and mixed vegetables and it includes an apple cranberry dessert!

Have a Happy and Safe Thanksgiving!