Sweet Tooth? Here’s Where to get the Best Fast Food Pie in Michigan

When you think of fast food pies, odds are you immediately think of McDonald's apple pies or those Hershey's chocolate pies that Burger King sells. While both are certainly tasty, they aren't the best of the best when it comes to fast food pies.

Of course, taste and preference do play some role, but there's a good chance you've missed out on the best fast food pie on the market because the place that sells it only has one location in all of Michigan.

First, let's get to who decided this was the best pie in the fast food game. Cheapism released an article recently that ranked the nine best fast food pies, which included the famous pies offered by McDonald's and Burger King.

However, another fast-food joint topped the list and was featured a couple of times for its unique pie flavors.

The restaurant is called Jollibee, which is primarily a chicken-based fast food option. However, they also sell burgers and spaghetti. Quite a unique market, to say the least. But it appears their pies are a star of the show.

Jollibee offers two unique pie flavors: Peach Mango and Ube.

Ube is a purple yam that Cheapism describes as a "cross between vanilla, pistachio, and sweet potato." This pie landed at No. 5 on the list.

Peach Mango topped the list. From Cheapism:

The filling is tart and full of big, chunky peach and mango pieces. For a dessert, it’s only just sweet enough, which is a rarity in fast food. Plus, it’s deep fried, so the crust is full of tiny, crispy bubbles. This tropical vibes pie is light years above the others.

While it sounds delightful, it's not something I or anyone else I know has had the pleasure of trying. So where can you get your first taste of this top-tier pie?

The only Jollibee location in Michigan is located in Sterling Heights at 44945 Woodridge Drive. So, the next time you're out that way, maybe get some chicken tenders (or spaghetti, if you're feeling extra-adventurous) and a peach mango pie from Jollibee and determine for yourself if it really is the best fast food pie money can buy.

