Two Of The Best Freshwater Beaches In The U.S. Are Right Here In Michigan

Those of us who live in Michigan already know that Michigan’s Great Lakes and many of its beaches are some of the best in the United States. Now the world will know.

A very well-known national travel magazine and website named Fodor’s Travel has named two Michigan Great Lakes beaches as some of the “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.”

Fodor’s travels website states that they have “For over 80 years, been a trusted resource offering expert travel advice for every stage of a traveler’s trip…with over 700 local writers and vacation experts offering the definitive, insider guide on what to do and see in over 8,000 worldwide destinations, we dive even deeper with recommendations on food & drink, luxury & budget, arts & culture, hotels & lodging, cruises & transport, and every tip, trick, hack, and deal you could ever dream up.”

With that said Fodor’s has named Grand Haven State Parks North Shore Beach and Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in an article titled “The Best Beaches in the U.S. That Are Nowhere Near the Ocean.” In that article, they name their top 15 freshwater beaches in the United States.

The write the following about Grand Haven’s North Shore Beach:

“Grand Haven State Park and public beach offer miles of golden sand, clear water, a historic pier to explore, with close proximity to the downtown area. It’s a wonderful getaway for visitors of any age. The park’s North Shore Beach in particular is a must-visit hidden gem. It’s located on the calmer side of the Grand River channel, so visitors can enjoy the same fantastic sands and tranquil water conditions while being just far away from town that it feels like a relaxing respite.”

They wrote the following about Sleepy Bear Dunes:

“The enormous Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore spans 35 miles of sandy shoreline on Lake Michigan outside Traverse City. Here, visitors will encounter dune bluffs that can tower as high as 450 feet above the water. Travelers can set their home base in the nearby town of Empire which offers easy access to reach the park and its gorgeous beaches, including Empire Beach, Esch Road Beach, Peterson Beach, Platte River Point, Good Harbor Bay Beach, or Bohemia Beach. The sparkling clear waters set against a backdrop of towering golden sand dunes make for a spectacular place to watch the sunset at night.”

Looks like a couple of summer days will be spent at these beaches this summer.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595