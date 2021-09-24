Best Grilled Tailgate Recipes For Next Home Football Game

When was the last time you went to a really good tailgate party versus a boring same old hamburger and hotdog tailgate event?

Anyone can grill hamburgers, hotdogs, and sliders. But what about stepping it up so you have the most popular tailgate party at the next home football game?

I found a really good website that features some of the best tailgate recipes to kickoff your game day fun.

I thought I would give you a few of my picks from theonlinegrill.com:

1. Beef Bison Sliders. These are just a step up from a standard hamburger. Bison meat is absolutely delicious. You can spice it up anyway that you like, just make sure you add cheese to your Bison Slider.

2. Grilled Sausage and Apple Slaw Subs. Okay you guessed it, these are easy to prepare for your next tailgate game day. Fire up the grill and then grill your sausages, add the apple slaw and you have a tasty sub.

3. Chili Cheese Dogs. Love chili cheese dogs. Simple to make by adding lettuce, cheese, and any additional toppings which makes them taste great.

4. Chicken Drumsticks. Who doesn't love chicken drumsticks? Just before game time, they are simply the best off the grill, especially on a cooler fall day. Eat some coleslaw with your drumsticks, it's the perfect combination.

5. Grilled Vegetable Quesadillas. Sign me up for this delicious tailgate dish. I've never had these before, but they sound like they would hit the spot. What makes these taste even better, melted cheese all over the Grilled Vegetable Quesadillas.

6. Grilled Firecracker Potato Salad. I can't tell you how to make this dish, but the onlinegrill.com helps us out:

The potatoes are slowly cooked in a griddle over the grill, which infuses them with rich flavor before being mixed in with everything else. It'll change how you make potato salad from now on.

The perfect game day requires the perfect game day tailgate menu and there's more right here at theonlinegrill.com.

