This is Michigan’s Best Flea Market

Growing up in the south, a trip to the flea market was a fairly regular occurrence. Thankfully, we went to one of the best.

Cheapism named the best flea market in every state and I actually grew up going to their choice for Alabama, the Mobile Flea Market.

That place is huge, with over 800 vendors and plenty of space to eat up an entire day with thrifting and window shopping. Flea market food can hit just right when the weather is miserable too.

Get our free mobile app

I love going to flea markets, even when I don't buy anything. I was in Kentucky last weekend and went to the Flea Land market in Bowling Green and it was great. But it reminded me that I haven't had a great flea market experience in Michigan just yet.

That could be about to change since I know now where the best flea market in the state is. According to the choices from Cheapism, the Dixieland Flea Market Place in Waterford (not Ann Arbor, as the site suggests) is the best in the state.

I'm definitely going to check this place out the next time I'm on the East Side. Taking a look at the website it looks like they live up to the billing.

Dixieland has over 200 shops with many of the typical flea market shops selling antiques, collector's items and hand-crafted wares like knives and jewelry. They also have a psychic reader and an adult shop, so points for being unique. That said, it's still a family-friendly environment.

Dixieland has been on the corner of Dixie and Telegraph in the northwest Detroit metro for over 45 years with over 90,000 sqft of shopping space with indoor and outdoor shops.

Here Are The 10 Best Michigan Supermarkets To Secretly Live In We ranked the top 10 supermarkets that you could secretly live inside of or on top of.