Who is the Best Professional Wrestler From Michigan of All Time?

The WWE is in the swing of WrestleMania season just a few weeks removed from the Royal Rumble event held in nearby Indianapolis.

Michigan has long held a great reputation in the world of professional wrestling. After all, one of the most significant moments in the history of the sport happened at the Silverdome in Pontiac at WrestleMania III when Hulk Hogan slammed and pinned Andre The Giant in front of a record crowd.

READ MORE: WrestleMania III, Silverdome Attendance Record Questioned

While Michigan has hosted some incredible moments in the history of the business, it has also given us some of our favorite superstars.

The WWE Hall of Fame is filled with Michigan legends such as Rob Van Dam, the Steiner Bros., Kevin Nash and many more. But who is the best among them?

The funny thing about professional wrestling is that it's one big, unending story. 'Who's the best?' is a question answered by the booker, and it often comes down to marketability rather than in-ring prowess.

Sure, Rob Van Dam could technically wrestle circles around most of the jabronis in the locker room, but his world title runs were few and short-lived. The Battle Creek high-flyer still carved out a notable career, but it's hard to say he is the greatest wrestler from the state.

I stumbled on a YouTube video that named the best wrestler from all 50 states, and the choice for Michigan isn't too far-fetched: the near-seven-foot Detroit native, Kevin Nash.

Big Daddy Cool, Deisel, whatever you call him or whatever run you may know him for, Kevin Nash is undoubtedly one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time as well as one of the most influential.

Nash, along with Scott Hall, created the NWO, one of the most recognizable gimmicks in wrestling history. His accolades are too long to list, but his highlights include five world championship runs (four in WCW), a PWI Match of the Year against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XI, PWI Wrestler of the Year in 1995 and two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Nash makes sporadic appearances in wrestling and is often involved in with wrestling conventions and certain independent shows, sometimes back home in Michigan. His podcast Kliq This, is popular among wrestling fans today as he gives his takes on the unravelings of the never-ending story of professional wrestling.