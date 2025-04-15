Michigan Spot Now Named One of America’s Best Sports Bars

Michigan sports have been enjoying quite a revival in recent years. The Michigan Wolverines led the charge with a national championship in football, and the Detroit Lions made the playoffs and jettisoned themselves to perennial Super Bowl contenders. The Detroit Tigers are coming off of a playoff season, and the Detroit Pistons are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Red Wings are close to making it back to the post season, but Western Michigan ensured the state would have a champion of the ice with a national championship of their own.

Wow. Even on your own couch at home, watching any team from the Mitten State perform is a real treat these days. But all sports fans know that community with fellow fans makes the experience just a bit better.

Here's Where to Find Michigan's Best Sports Bar

For every great team in Michigan, there are dozens of great sports bars in the state airing their games while serving great food and quality drinks. But just like the sports we enjoy, a little competition adds to the excitement. With that in mind, there can only be one sports bar in Michigan that stands above the rest.

Cheapism recently published an article ranking the best sports bars across America. A total of 20 bars were included on the list, but only one from Michigan was included.

The Detroit City Clubhouse checked in at No. 15 on the list. Beer and hamburger prices, as well as Google Reviews, helped determine the national rankings from Cheapism. The City Clubhouse sports a 4.7-star review on Google while beer prices are as low as $3 and a basic hamburger is just $10.

READ MORE: Federal Bill Could Change College Sports in Michigan As We Know IIt

Interestingly enough, while you're sure to enjoy Lions, Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and more at Detroit City Clubhouse, the folks at this bar are passionate for one team above the rest -- The Detroit City Football Club.

Yeah, a Warm Apple Pie does sound like a 'perfect end to 90 minutes of soccer.' Check out their website here for more information on their menu, events and more.

