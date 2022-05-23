Best Miniature Golf Courses to Play in Michigan

There's one thing my wife and I love to do in summer, play miniature golf. We try to play as much miniature golf as possible because not only is it fun, it can be very challenging too.

Michigan has countless miniature golf courses with some of the coolest designs, great views, and very challenging holes to say the least.

One of my favorite miniature golf courses to play is up in Traverse City. It's called "Pirates Cove" and it's an absolute blast. My wife and I have played this mini golf course hundreds of times. (piratescove.net)

Pirates Cove actually has two separate 18 hole courses. An easy course and a not so easy course, that's what makes it so much fun. They also have a zip line, go-karts, and even bumper boats for the kids.

Another miniature golf course we like to play is in Mackinaw City and it's called "Animal Tracks." This is also a fun mini course to play because if you match up any 12 animals with their tracks on the hole marker, you win a free game.

My third favorite miniature golf course to play is in Ludington and it's called "Jaycees Mini Golf." This unique miniature golf course overlooks beautiful Lake Michigan. A very clean and fun mini golf course to play. (visitludington.com)

My wife and I have also played the miniature golf course in the lower level of the Bavarian Inn which is located in Frankenmuth. It's called the Fun Center and that's what it's all about, nothing but fun. (bavarianinn.com)

There are so many wonderful miniature golf courses to play in Michigan and it seems like most people love playing the game.

I think the first time I played miniature golf was at Funtyme Adventure Park out in Mason way back in the '70s. That place is now gone, but there is a Funtyme Adventure Park on E. Saginaw Highway in Grand Ledge.

Take a look at 9 of the best mini golf courses in Michigan, courtesy of bestthingsmi.com.