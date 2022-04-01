I Love Pizza! So I Want To Know Who Makes The Best Pizza In Michigan?

We all have our favorite food; mine hands down is Pizza. As I get older, I find myself liking or craving other foods less but Pizza even more. It has been too long since I have had a pizza that I wanted to order again and again. That said I am reaching out to all of you to help me discover the best pizza in Michigan.

I know there are thin, thick and Detroit-style crust lovers. There are Chicago and New York-style pizza lovers. There are heavy toppings and very light toppings lovers. There are red, white, garlic and oil sauce lovers. There are non-traditionalists who throw anything on a pizza. There are fold the pizza slice in half lovers. I can go on and on about pizza.

I love them all.

So fellow Michiganders please help me find the best pizza in Michigan.

Talking about pizza and Michigan, did you know that a website ran a study reviewing certain data to find out what city in the United States has the best Pizza? You might be surprised which city was named the Best Pizza City in America. They looked at the 50 largest cities in the United States and reviewed the following data and weighted the scores as follows:

5x: Google Trends interest in 20 pizza variations 3x: Pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents 2x: Pizza restaurants per square mile 2x: Google Trends interest in general pizza terms 1x: Independent pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents 1x: Average price and affordability of cheese pizza (the cheaper the better) 1x: Average price and affordability of pepperoni pizza (the cheaper the better) -1x: Big chain pizza restaurants per 100,000 residents”

From the above criteria, they determined that “Detroit is the best pizza city in the U.S. The Motor City boasts the most independent pizza restaurants per capita (6 per 100,000 residents) out of any city on our list. Detroit ranks No. 1 in "pizza passion" — in other words, locals are searching Google for an extra-large variety of pizza styles.

Who would of thunk it?

To find out which state had the best pizza and more go to The Best Pizza Cities in America: 2022 Data.

Now back to more important things, where can I get the best pizza in Michigan?

Also, my wife and I have been trying everything to make a homemade pizza crust and we are not coming even close to a restaurant-style. Any suggestions would be very much appreciated.

