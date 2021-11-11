Michigan’s Best Ramen is Apparently Right Here in Battle Creek

There's something so comforting about a bowl of ramen. The warm, slightly salty broth, the hard-boiled egg, the added veggies or protein...it's just delicious.

As it turns out, the ramen that was named the best in the entire state of Michigan is served in Battle Creek.

Umami Ramen has been serving the Battle Creek community since they opened in 2016. According to their website, they don't serve anything fancy. They just serve food with real flavor. In regards to the type of flavors you can expect, their website goes on to say that they explore flavors from Asia, India, Africa, and the Caribbean.

They also offer daily specials like this:

Serving up delicious ramen dishes is one thing. But, Umami Ramen has won actual awards for their food:

Business Insider once said that they have the best ramen in Michigan.

Best Things Michigan named them as one of the 10 best spots for ramen in Michigan

And they've even earned the award for Small Business of the Year from the Battle Creek Chamber of Commerce

You can find more info on other awards they've won here.

Glancing at their menu, they seem to offer quite a few vegan options as well like tofu, veggie noodles, and mushrooms as a protein option.

They've recently moved to a new location, 215 W Michigan Ave in Battle Creek, and offer both delivery and take-out Monday - Friday from 10:30 am - 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.

If you love ramen and happen to be in Battle Creek, Umami Ramen sounds like the place to go. You can follow them on Facebook for daily specials or find them online.

