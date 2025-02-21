Iconic Seafood Restaurant Named the Best in Michigan

For Michigan to be surrounded by as much water as it is, the seafood in the Great Lakes State is severely lacking. It's not as though the state has a poor fishing reputation, especially in the Lakes, but I have struggled to find seafood that matches the quality I grew up with on the Alabama Gulf Coast.

Of course, that doesn't mean that quality seafood restaurants don't exist. You just have to know where to look.

World Population Review recently ranked the best seafood from each state and ranked the best states for seafood. Unfortunately, the state rankings only list the top 13, which also include the types of seafood offerings those states specialize in, such as crab in Maryland.

Naturally, Michigan didn't land in that top 13, nor was Michigan pointed out for being well-known for a specific catch. Michigan Sea Grant names trout, salmon, tilapia and a few others as standouts in the state.

Nonetheless, while Michigan's reputation in the seafood game is lacking, World Population Review's choice for best seafood restaurant in the state is an iconic location in Mackinaw City: Keyhole Bar & Grill.

Keyhole has been in business for over 50 years and has a diverse menu headlined by some intriguing seafood bites like Whitefish Fingers, Parmesan Crusted Walleye, and the Perch Sandwich.

READ MORE: America’s Most Affordable Restaurant Has 22 Michigan Locations

The food and drinks are half the prize at Keyhole as the restaurant shows great reverence for its city and the history of the nearby waters. Their new Facebook page hardly shows off the food, which can speak for itself, instead shining a light on historical moments and sharing a laugh with some excellent memes.

It won't be long before I make my first trip to the Mackinac region of the state, and when I do, I'll be sure to stop by Keyhole to enjoy quality seafood and seemingly even better vibes.