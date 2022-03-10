Are These The 10 Best Songs About Michigan?
Growing up in Michigan we've been blessed to have so many talented musicians go on from here and have great success. Some of the best-known artists from the Mitten State include Eminem, Kid Rock, Grand Funk Railroad, Iggy Pop, Jack White, The Verve Pipe, Pop Evil, Uncle Kracker, Mike Posner, The Romantics, Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo and many more.
Below is a list of the top 10 songs about Michigan in my opinion.
Check it out and let me know what you think.
Top 10 Songs About Michigan
Detroit Rock City by Kiss
Lyrics: Get up, Everybody's gonna move their feet
Get down, Everybody's gonna leave their seat
You gotta lose your mind in Detroit Rock City
Lose Yourself by Eminem
Lyrics: Mom, I love you, but this trailer's got to go,
I cannot grow old in Salem's Lot So here I go, is my shot
The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald by Gordon Lightfoot
Lyrics: In the rooms of her ice-water mansion
Old Michigan steams like a young man's dreams
Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit by Fedde le Grand
Lyrics: Put your hands up, put your hands up
Put your hands up for Detroit, Our lovely city
All Summer Long by Kid Rock
Lyrics: She was seventeen and she was far from in-between
It was summertime in Northern Michigan
Especially in Michigan by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Lyrics: Life is my friend, Rake it up to take it in
Wrap me in your cinnamon, Especially in Michigan
Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey
Lyrics: Just a city boy, Born and raised in south Detroit
He took the midnight train goin' anywhere
University of Michigan Fight Song
Lyrics: Hail! to the victors valiant, Hail! to the conquering heroes
Hail! Hail! to Michigan, The leaders, and best!
Michigan My Michigan performed by Jeff Daniels
Lyrics: Home of my heart, I sing of thee! Michigan, My Michigan,
Thy lake-bound shores I long to see, Michigan, my Michigan.
I've Been Everywhere By Johnny Cash
Lyrics: I've been to Pittsburgh, Parkersburg, Gravelbourg, Colorado,
Ellensburg, Rexburg, Vicksburg, Eldorado, Larimore, Atmore, Haverstraw, Chatanika,
Chaska, Nebraska, Alaska, Opelika, Baraboo, Waterloo, Kalamazoo, Kansas City,
Sioux City, Cedar City, Dodge City, what a pity