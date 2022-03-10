Are These The 10 Best Songs About Michigan?

Growing up in Michigan we've been blessed to have so many talented musicians go on from here and have great success. Some of the best-known artists from the Mitten State include Eminem, Kid Rock, Grand Funk Railroad, Iggy Pop, Jack White, The Verve Pipe, Pop Evil, Uncle Kracker, Mike Posner, The Romantics, Anthony Kiedis from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo and many more.

Get our free mobile app

Below is a list of the top 10 songs about Michigan in my opinion.

Check it out and let me know what you think.

Top 10 Songs About Michigan

Detroit Rock City by Kiss

Lyrics: Get up, Everybody's gonna move their feet

Get down, Everybody's gonna leave their seat

You gotta lose your mind in Detroit Rock City

Lose Yourself by Eminem

Lyrics: Mom, I love you, but this trailer's got to go,

I cannot grow old in Salem's Lot So here I go, is my shot

The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald by Gordon Lightfoot

Lyrics: In the rooms of her ice-water mansion

Old Michigan steams like a young man's dreams

Put Your Hands Up 4 Detroit by Fedde le Grand

Lyrics: Put your hands up, put your hands up

Put your hands up for Detroit, Our lovely city

All Summer Long by Kid Rock

Lyrics: She was seventeen and she was far from in-between

It was summertime in Northern Michigan

Especially in Michigan by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lyrics: Life is my friend, Rake it up to take it in

Wrap me in your cinnamon, Especially in Michigan

Don’t Stop Believin’ by Journey

Lyrics: Just a city boy, Born and raised in south Detroit

He took the midnight train goin' anywhere

University of Michigan Fight Song

Lyrics: Hail! to the victors valiant, Hail! to the conquering heroes

Hail! Hail! to Michigan, The leaders, and best!

Michigan My Michigan performed by Jeff Daniels

Lyrics: Home of my heart, I sing of thee! Michigan, My Michigan,

Thy lake-bound shores I long to see, Michigan, my Michigan.

I've Been Everywhere By Johnny Cash

Lyrics: I've been to Pittsburgh, Parkersburg, Gravelbourg, Colorado,

Ellensburg, Rexburg, Vicksburg, Eldorado, Larimore, Atmore, Haverstraw, Chatanika,

Chaska, Nebraska, Alaska, Opelika, Baraboo, Waterloo, Kalamazoo, Kansas City,

Sioux City, Cedar City, Dodge City, what a pity

Check Out These Other Great Songs About The Mitten State