This Michigan Sports Bar Was Just Named Best in the State
It feels like fall outside in Michigan, and we are getting deeper into the football season. A great sports bar is the perfect place to mix together the best parts about the state and enjoy the game.
Seriously, what else do you need in Michigan to have a good time outside of booze, good food, cool temperatures and football on TV in every direction?
There are tons of great sports bars across the state, but only one can be the best. Naturally, Detroit was bound to be home to the top spot to be on gameday.
Cheapism set out to name the best sports bar in the state and named Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar the best in all of Michigan.
I like my beer too, but a good whiskey to pair with the game and some finger foods make for a good time too. Maybe if I'm ever on the west side on gameday I'll have to check this place out.
It's clear from the jump Thomas Magee's is the place to be whenever the Lions, Pistons, Red Wings or Tigers play. Plus, soccer fans love this place too reading through their Yelp! reviews.
It's a pub in the truest sense, and it certainly has that tough, gritty Dan Campbell attitude that fits the Motor City so well. It's a place for the home fans to feel, well, at home while they cheer on the guys in the right shade of blue or red.
They run daily specials on a variety of drinks and keep a running schedule of games on their website and Facebook page.
