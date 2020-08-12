The All-Time Greatest Detroit Tigers Starting Lineup

Photo by David "Mad Dog" DeMarco

If you’re an avid Detroit Tiger fan, you have at one time put your all-time Tiger team together. Well, today I’m finalizing mine. I have probably done this 600 times or so, but today I’ve put these players (both alive and deceased) under a microscope for my new starting lineup.

As you can see I put a lot of work into this post. Now it’s time for you to sound off if you agree or disagree with my choices. Enjoy!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Al Kaline, Detroit Tigers, Mad Dog's Picks, Tigers
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top