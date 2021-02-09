Best Tips for Staying Warm in Arctic Weather

It's literally impossible at times to stay warm when it comes to very cold weather. And when the temperatures start dipping below freezing and when the wind chills cut to the bone, that's when we all could use some good advice for staying warm.

Lately here in the Greater Lansing area, we've been dealing with very cold temperatures, and wind chills are at times reaching below zero.

According to coloradoprimaryhealthcare.com, using these tips can help you stay warm no matter how frigid the cold weather outside gets.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Let's take a look at several tips for staying warm in cold weather:

1. Wear a hat made for cold weather. That's always been good advice from mom. Sometimes I even wear a hat inside the house as well. it seems to work and it might work for you.

2. Turn on the ceiling fan. My mom just told me about this just the other day. She said warm air rises to the ceiling. Run your fan on its lowest setting in a clock wise direction to push the warm air back down to where you can feel it.

3. Programmable Thermostat. Stay warm on schedule, so you never go home to a living room that's colder than outside. You can even do it with your smartphone.

4. Bake all day. Using the oven heats up the whole house. You'll even feel more cozier if you invite friends and all their body heat. They can help you eat all the cookies.

5. Dress your windows up in warmer clothes. Here's a good idea. replace thin curtains with heavier wool or fleece drapes in the winter.

All of this good information is warming me up already. If you would like to read more tips for staying warm in cold weather, find it here at coloradoprimaryhealthcare.com.