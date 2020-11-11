Beware Of The Latest Stimulus Check Scam

As Congress drags its feet on a new stimulus package for Americans, scammers have no problem telling you you're getting a new stimulus check.

It starts with a text or an e-mail stating that the government has issued you a new stimulus check worth $1200. They may have even have your correct social security number.

But be wary, because first of all, neither Congress or the President has approved a new stimulus bill, and when they do, they won't need your personal information.

The scams have been flying since the first stimulus went through back in April, and they've been pretty constant ever since.

CNET reported that victims of the scam received texts informing them they were being given “a direct deposit of $1,200 from Covid-19 (Treasury) Fund.” The text includes a malicious link, which the victim is urged to tap in order to accept the payment.

Consumers should be suspicious of any text or e-mail, or even phone call promising free money.

The IRS is very adamant, they DO NOT use text to communicate with citizens.

"It's not how we're doing business by asking you through a text," IRS spokesperson Rafael Tulino told NBC San Diego. "The IRS does not do business with random texts. Under no circumstances is the IRS texting you, calling you or emailing you out of the blue demanding or threatening something."

Ignore those texts, or report them to the IRS.

CNET has compiled a list of 8 different stimulus scams currently being investigated around the US.