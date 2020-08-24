Biden Admits In His DNC Speech His Party Has Accomplished Nothing

Will people finally believe what I have been informing them of for years? In Joe Biden’s acceptance speech at the Democratic Party’s National Convention Joe Biden said the following about the Democratic Party:

Hear it for yourself:

We were told by all of the Democrat politicians, pundits and their news media that Biden gave the perfect speech of his lifetime “without a hitch”.

CNN said, “Joe Biden takes on Trump-era traumas in career-defining speech.”

Politico went on to say “Biden just made it a lot harder for Republicans to tag him ‘Slow Joe.’” The story’s subhead adds, “The Democratic nominee answered his doubters by delivering the biggest speech of his life without a hitch.”

His speech was “without a hitch”

For those of you who say the media does not favor the left and get it right most of the time do you believe them now? If so, that means old Joe just admitted that:

Now, do you really want a person to be President of the United States who thinks like that?

