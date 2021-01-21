Biden And His Team Now Believe That Global Warming Is Caused by ‘Systemic Racism’

The party that no longer believes in science when it comes to babies and biology has gone whole hog in on being science deniers. Biden’s team now believes that Global Warming is caused by “Systemic Racism”.

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting on two incoming “top incoming White House environmental aides” who blame "systemic racism" as the main driver of Global Warming. With that being said only government can solve this systemic racism/global warming problem via a government-led economic overhaul.

What exactly are the details behind this government-led economic overhaul? They either have no idea or refuse to tell the public. Last week Biden named “progressive policy adviser Maggie Thomas as Office of Domestic Climate Policy chief of staff and climate advocate Cecilia Martinez as "senior director for environmental justice".

Back in 2019 in a press release Martinez:

"Unless intentionally interrupted, systemic racism will continue to be a major obstacle to creating a healthy planet...The only path forward is to design national climate policies that are centered on justice."

Do you understand any of what she is actually saying, does she understand what she is saying?

One thing we do know about these two and that is their policies to fix Global Warming via fixing systemic racism will require, what they say is "massive" government spending and the "realignment of public dollars at all levels."

How will they spend our tax dollars and the money they will borrow from China and other countries?

Well, they say we need to fund more welfare programs that include:

rent relief

utility relief

affordable and quality housing subsidies

When Biden and his team were asked how scientifically racism is linked to global warming they refused to answer.

When Biden and his team were asked how rent relief, utility relief and affordable and quality housing subsidies will end global warming they refused to answer.

Get ready for more of the same coming our way at rapid speed.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595