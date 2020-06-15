Biden Believes Floyd’s Death Had More Of An Impact Than MLK’s Assassination

Many on the left are perfectly fine with Joe Biden continuing to hide in the basement of his home as he has been doing for months. Why? Because when he comes upstairs were the adults are he makes idiotic statements like when he was speaking at a roundtable discussion in Philadelphia, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president said:

even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did

First of all, we have no idea what lasting effect his death will have to be able to compare his death to Martin Luther King Jr.’s death. Also, it was not just MLK’s assassination that had an impact on the world it was more his life and what he was attempting and did accomplish during his life.

The Daily Caller is reporting on MLK’s niece, Alveda King's reaction to Biden’s statement. Ms. King is an advocate, activist, author, and speaker. Ms. King stated:

I believe that Mr. Biden continues to speak from his basement, from a reality that is different from what’s happening in the real world

She went on to say:

Why is it necessary to compare Martin Luther King Jr. And George Floyd?

It appears that all Joe really cares about is pandering to the black and white guilt community. Although I wonder how the older black community will take to his comparison.

Ms. King then stated:

George Floyd was killed unjustly. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed unjustly. My father Reverend Alfred Daniel Williams King was killed unjustly. My grandmother, Alberta Williams King was killed unjustly. I mourn and grieve with the family of George Floyd. I still miss my beloved family members

Why can’t Biden leave it at that? Because there are no votes in leaving it at that and unfortunately, a lifelong politician can think of nothing more than the next election and how can they garner more votes.

Ms. King then stated something that I believe is very insightful and thought-provoking. She told the Daily Caller in her interview that she believes that the current coronavirus pandemic has been used to “put fear and confusion into the world” and that George Floyd’s death has been used to “bring about anarchy.”

It appears that she is exactly right.

Joe, MLK’s assassination did not bring on the amount of rioting, looting, burning, beating, killing, and anarchy that George Floyd’s death has.

I feel bad for the memory of George Floyd and his family to be equated to all of this rioting, looting, burning, beating, killing, and anarchy. As his brother stated he would not have wanted to be associated with all of this misery and savage behavior.

